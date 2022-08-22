Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 12:04 PM

3 people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta and police are searching for a suspect

By Amanda Watts, CNN

Three people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, citing preliminary information.

Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. Residents have been asked to stay off the streets in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content