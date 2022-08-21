Five people killed in Miami-Dade County wrong way head-on car collision, Florida Highway Patrol says

By Raja Razek and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Five people under the age of 25 were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County, Florida, officials say.

A driver traveling the wrong way collided with another car head-on, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a silver Infinity sedan traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes hit a gray Honda sedan, Camacho told CNN in an email.

There were four women and a man between the ages of 18 to 25 in the Honda, according to Camacho.

“All 5 died on scene as a result of the collision,” he said. “The wrong way driver (adult male) was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.”

The names of the victims who died in the crash will not be immediately released, said Camacho, as “this is now a criminal investigation.”

The westbound lanes of State Road 826, where the crash occurred, were shut down for around seven hours, according to Camacho.

