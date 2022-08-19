Lightning strike kills mom picking child up from school

By Jay Croft and Amanda Watts, CNN

A woman was struck and killed by lightning Thursday while picking up her child from school in central Florida, police said.

Lightning also struck the child, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, about 15 miles north of Orlando, as school was being dismissed.

“Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures,” Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

The district said additional counselors are on campus to support students and staff.

Authorities did not release names of the victims.

This month, three people died and another was injured in a lightning strike across the street from the White House.

The Florida woman became the 14th person killed by lightning this year in the US, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

The US has averaged 23 lightning deaths a year over the last 10 years, the council says.

