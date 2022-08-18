Little Leaguer injured after falling off bunk bed is expected to make a full recovery, doctor says

By Amir Vera, Jason Carroll, Carolyn Sung and Matt Foster, CNN

Easton “Tank” Oliverson is expected to make a full recovery after falling from a bunk bed and fracturing his skull, according to doctors at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Easton, 12, was set to play in the Little League World Series Friday with his team, the Snow Canyon out of Utah, before he fell from a bunk bed at the players’ dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning.

Dr. Oded Goren, who specializes in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, said Easton is making “tremendous strides toward recovery and we are expecting him to have a really near complete recovery.”

The 12-year-old has also been moved out of the ICU into a normal hospital room and has been able to stand up, eat and drink by himself, according to a Thursday update posted on an Instagram account set up to provide updates on his condition.

“He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and Uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks!” the post read.

Derrick Oliverson, Easton’s uncle, told CNN doctors are amazed by his nephew’s recovery.

“Based on the scores and the grades they give when a kid comes in with his condition… statistically, Easton should have died, and we 100% attribute that to the prayers that we’ve been receiving across the nation,” he said.

Easton has received many supportive messages from around the globe. The Brigham Young University football team and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts submitted supportive videos through Instagram for Easton.

“Hey Easton, it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man,” Betts, known to be Easton’s favorite player, said on video Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Easton won’t be able to play in the Little League World Series game Friday, but his little brother Brogan will take his place on the field. Brogan will take the nickname “Little T,” according to the Instagram post.

“We were able to tell Easton about that and he cried and I asked Easton, ‘Are those happy tears or sad tears?’ and he did express both,” Oliverson, Easton’s uncle, said. “He’s happy for his little brother, he’s so heartbroken, he doesn’t get to participate in something every Little Leaguer dreams of doing.”

Easton’s team is the first from Utah to make it to the series in the 75-year history of the tournament. Easton’s father, Jace, will be coaching the team’s game on Friday as previously planned, according to his uncle Derrick.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed to this report. CNN’s Jason Carroll and Carolyn Sung reported from Danville, Pennsylvania. CNN’s Matt Foster reported from London and Amir Vera wrote from Atlanta, Georgia.