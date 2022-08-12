At least 14 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

At least 14 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet that eight people were transported to area hospitals, four of those were critically injured, and six other people were treated on the scene and released.

“Medics continue to treat additional patients on the scene,” Arlington County Police Department said in a tweet.

The crash took place at Ireland’s Four Courts pub and restaurant in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard, according to police.

The structure fire has been extinguished, according to a tweet from the Arlington County Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: A previous version of this report misidentified the number of people injured, according to police. It is 14.

