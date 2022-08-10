5 things to know for August 10: Primaries, Trump, Ukraine, Monkeypox, Cuba

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Millions of American students are heading back to school this month as cities across the US are easing up on Covid-19 restrictions. Many children are thrilled about the return of in-person interactions after the pandemic pause, but odds are that some kids could use a little help rebuilding social ties. Check out these tips on supporting young ones as they begin this particularly exciting school year.

1. Primaries

The primary season continued Tuesday with elections in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota and Connecticut. One of the most closely watched races took place in the pivotal swing state of Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump’s chosen candidate Tim Michels won the Republican primary for governor over a rival backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. In Minnesota, meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive “squad,” narrowly survived a close contest for her Minneapolis-based House seat. In Vermont, Democrat Becca Balint is on a path to becoming the first woman to represent the state in Congress. And in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal got their GOP challengers in reelection races they’re expected to win in November.

2. Trump

Donald Trump is expected to be deposed by lawyers from the New York attorney general’s office later today regarding an investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. It is currently unknown whether the former President will answer questions. The deposition comes after the FBI search of Trump’s residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of a probe into the handling of White House documents from his presidency. Legal experts emphasize that it is a crime to destroy or remove federal records, or to mishandle classified documents. They also say these laws threaten a punishment of disqualification “from holding any office under the United States.” Still, it remains unclear how that would apply to a Trump presidential run in 2024 if he were to be convicted under it.

3. Ukraine

The European Union’s import ban on Russian coal goes into effect today. The bloc has already imposed several rounds of sanctions aimed at punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government for ordering the invasion of Ukraine, but experts say this move will deal a harsh blow to Russia’s economy. The ban marks the first coordinated embargo by the EU on the vast energy exports that power Russia’s economy and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue each year. On the ground, Russia’s heavy rocket fire and artillery attacks hit multiple regions across Ukraine overnight, from Zaporizhzhia in the south to Kharkiv in the north.

4. Monkeypox

The FDA has authorized a change in how the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is administered, stretching out the supply amid high demand. The monkeypox vaccine can now be given to high-risk adults in a way that will allow health care providers to get five doses out of a standard one-dose vial. The move could increase the number of vaccine doses in the national stockpile from 441,000 to over 2.2 million, officials said Tuesday. As of today, there are more than 9,000 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases nationwide, according to the CDC. Officials are also emphasizing that people should continue to take steps to protect themselves from the virus even after they’re vaccinated, especially those in the hard-hit population of gay and bisexual men.

5. Cuba

A massive fire in Cuba was contained by firefighters Tuesday — five days after lightning struck a large oil storage tank. Officials described the fire in the city of Matanzas as the worst in Cuba’s history after it destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island’s main fuel storage facility and caused widespread blackouts, according to a Reuters report. Matanzas is Cuba’s largest port for receiving crude oil and fuel imports. Cuban heavy crude, as well as fuel oil and diesel stored in Matanzas in 10 huge tanks, are mainly used to generate electricity on the island. The huge blaze comes at a time when Cuba faces a deepening energy crisis amid fuel shortages.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7.9 million

That’s how many shares of Tesla stock CEO Elon Musk sold in recent days, sparking concern among Tesla investors. Musk raised $6.9 billion from the sale, but it comes as shares of Tesla have lost nearly 20% of their value this year. Musk previously sold Tesla shares primarily when he needed to raise cash to pay a looming multibillion-dollar tax bill.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This outcome is unfortunate, but predictable, news.”

— Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., a cousin of Emmitt Till, reacting after a grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham — the White woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of making advances toward her nearly 70 years ago. Those allegations led to the Black teen’s brutal death in the Jim Crow-era South and spurred the civil rights movement in America.

