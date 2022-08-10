3 people dead after house explosion in Indiana, authorities confirmed

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Three people have died and at least 39 homes were damaged after an explosion in Evansville, Indiana Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly confirmed in a news conference on Wednesday.

“There could be other victims, we have not completed our search,” Connelly said, “The buildings are not yet safe to enter.”

“Initial survey of the damage is that 39 houses have been damaged from either severe to minor damage,” Connelly told reporters.

A structural collapse team was called in to survey buildings that were thought to be in danger of collapsing.

Multiple agencies are on the scene and authorities have asked residents to stay away from the area.

An investigation of the incident is underway Connelly added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this story.