Mall of America will remain closed after lockdown lifted

A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America after shots were fired in an isolated incident, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses, according to the tweet.

A victim has not yet been located or identified, police said.

The mall will be closed for the evening, Bloomington police said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

