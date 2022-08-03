5 things to know for August 3: Primaries, Taiwan, Monkeypox, January 6, Kentucky

By AJ Willingham, CNN

US veterans service organizations are breathing a sigh of relief after the Senate passed a long sought-after bill on Tuesday to expand care for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

1. Primaries

Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington held primary elections yesterday, with several key votes on their ballots. Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state’s constitution. This is the first time citizens have been able to weigh in on the issue at the polls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the high turnout in Kansas could be a sign that voters will continue to show up to make their disagreement known. In Missouri, disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens lost his Republican primary after a controversial attempt to reenter politics. Several election deniers backed by former President Donald Trump were on the ballot in Arizona, Michigan and Washington. Some of these races are still too close to call, but Trump-backed Tudor Dixon is projected to become Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s challenger in November.

2. Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to make it “unequivocally clear” that the US will not abandon Taiwan after meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen today. Pelosi’s trip to the self-governing island during a congressional tour of Asia has stirred up controversy at home and abroad. Biden administration officials warned the trip would potentially damage relations between the US and China, and indeed, Beijing has already voiced displeasure. The country has planned provocative military drills close to Taiwan later this week in response to Pelosi’s visit. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called the visit a “complete farce” and warned that “those who play with fire will perish.” China has now suspended some trade with Taiwan in apparent retribution.

3. Monkeypox

Public health leaders want the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency to better tackle rising monkeypox cases. The limited supply of monkeypox vaccines in the US has led to hours-long waits and created dangerous situations where infected people don’t have access to tests or treatment. A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. Organizations responding to the crisis say they are frustrated by the Biden administration’s lack of urgency. California, Illinois and New York state have declared public health emergencies, as has the World Health Organization.

4. January 6

The Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing DOD and Army officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to court filings. The revelation further obscures attempts to bring more transparency to the context and events of the insurrection. The Department of Homeland Security is also under fire for the apparent loss of messages from the Secret Service that day. American Oversight, the watchdog agency that filed the lawsuit that unearthed the deletions, is now calling for a “cross-agency investigation” by the Justice Department to look into the destruction of the materials.

5. Kentucky

At least 37 people are dead following massive flooding in Kentucky last week, and storm damage is complicating efforts to locate those still missing. Heavily damaged infrastructure has made some communities nearly impossible to access, and Gov. Andy Beshear said the process of accounting for everyone could take weeks. The areas hit hardest by the floods are now facing scorching heat, and some communities are concerned about access to clean water. Among those who died in the floods is a father of five who disappeared after his truck was swept away by flood waters.

IN MEMORIAM

Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades, has died at the age of 94, the team announced Tuesday. Scully was known for his deft, engaging commentary, weaving stories between pitches with an artist’s skill. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian,” said Stan Kasten, the President and CEO of the Dodgers.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$16 trillion

US household debt surpassed this massive number for the first time in history during the second quarter of 2022. The New York Federal Reserve says credit card debt is skyrocketing as people try to keep up with inflation and higher costs of living.

TODAY’S QUOTE

‘It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this. That we have to implore you — not just implore you, punish you — to get you to stop lying.

–Scarlett Lewis, to Alex Jones during the far-right personality’s defamation trial in Texas. Lewis’ son, Jesse Lewis, was murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre. His parents are one of several Sandy Hook families who have taken legal action against Jones for his part in spreading false conspiracy theories about the tragedy.

