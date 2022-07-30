$2.1 million in liquid meth seized at Texas border crossing

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Officials found more than $2 million in methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry in Texas, US Customs and Border Protection say.

CBP officers from the Rio Grande City International Bridge discovered it Sunday in a 2012 Dodge that arrived from Mexico, Port Director Andres Guerra said in a statement Wednesday.

The $2.1 million in alleged liquid meth, totaling 110 pounds, was found by officers using imaging systems and a dog team, the statement said.

The driver — an unidentified 41-year-old US citizen — was turned over to agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 5,000 pounds of meth was seized earlier this month after authorities in San Diego County tracked and intercepted a truck that crossed the border from Mexico. Four men were charged in what federal prosecutors described as one of the largest meth busts in San Diego County.

In April, CBP officers in California seized more than 400 pounds of meth, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes and being smuggled into the country. That seizure had an estimated street value of $2.56 million, CBP said.

Meth is a highly addictive stimulant that usually takes the form of a powder. In 2020, more than 23,000 Americans died from overdoses involving psychostimulants, primarily meth, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

