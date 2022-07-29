Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

By Rob Frehse, CNN

Four people are dead, including three children, after a tractor towing a flatbed-type utility trailer carrying 12 people rolled over Friday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, state police said.

The man operating the tractor lost control of the vehicle and traveled over an embankment, where it rolled over, throwing everyone from the trailer, explained Lt. Adam Reed, director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Police.

A woman and three children were killed and eight other children were injured, Reed said. The extent of their injuries is unknown and three of the injured were flown from the scene to hospitals for treatment, he added.

The flatbed-type trailer was open and had about a two-foot fence around it, Reed said.

A criminal investigation unit, forensic team and a collision analysis and reconstruction specialist are on scene investigating in Lower Chanceford Township, Reed said.

“The road remains closed and the incident is still under very active investigation, but obviously it’s a very tragic scene for all the first responders that are down there,” Reed said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the juveniles and all of the individuals involved. It’s a very tough day for everyone down there.”

“It’s very somber, very tragic, especially anytime lives were lost but especially when children are involved as well,” Reed added.

