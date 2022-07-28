Jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions now $1.1 billion, second-largest jackpot in game history

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game, according to a news release.

The cash value option of Friday’s jackpot is $648.2 million.

In October of 2018, a winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for a record $1.537 billion. That remains the world’s largest lottery prize won on a single ticket, according to the release.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, the release said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands with drawings held on Tuesday and Friday.

