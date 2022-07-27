Highland Park shooting suspect has been indicted on 117 counts by a grand jury

By Jamiel Lynch and Carolyn Sung, CNN

A grand jury in Lake County, Illinois, has returned 117 felony counts against Robert E. Crimo III, the man accused of shooting into a crowd during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, killing seven people and woounding dozens of others.

Crimo, 21, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim.

He also is charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, a release from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the release.

Crimo is expected to appear in person in court on August 3 for his arraignment, the release said. He has been held without bail since being arrested during a traffic stop hours after the shooting.

Crimo voluntarily admitted to authorities he emptied two 30-round magazines before loading his weapon with a third and firing again, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said earlier this month during a virtual bail hearing. If convicted on first-degree murder charges, Crimo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities have said they have not learned the suspected shooter’s motive.

According to state police, Crimo bought rifles and other guns between June 2020 and September 2021. He passed four background checks, including checks of the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

