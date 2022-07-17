Start your week smart: January 6, Uvalde, Europe heat wave, Middle East, Dust storm

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Today is National Ice Cream Day! OK, I know what you’re thinking … isn’t this just some phony celebration dreamed up by the powerful ice cream lobby to get us to buy more delicious frozen treats? Turns out that it’s completely legit, thanks to a proclamation signed by President Ronald Reagan nearly 40 years ago declaring July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day.

The weekend that was

• The House January 6 committee has corroborated key details involving former President Donald Trump’s heated exchange with the Secret Service when Trump was told he could not go to the Capitol — the latest in a string of shocking revelations that have come from the summer hearings with their expected high-profile conclusion later this week.

• A Texas House investigative committee is expected to release a preliminary report later today on the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre that left 21 people dead, more than a month after the group began its search for answers.

• Commuters in London have been advised not to use the city’s transportation network unless for “essential journeys,” amid a sweltering heat wave across western Europe.

• President Joe Biden on Saturday attempted to reassert US leadership in the Middle East as he met with key leaders in the region, promising his administration would stay engaged amid fears China and Russia would swiftly fill a leadership vacuum.

• A dust storm caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County, Montana, on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of six people, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The week ahead

Monday

Conservative firebrand Steve Bannon goes on trial on contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply last year with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday

Maryland will hold primary elections with voters choosing new candidates for governor, comptroller, and attorney general. Maryland’s eight House districts are also on the ballot this year, as well as the Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is running for reelection.

Wednesday

It’s the anniversary of the first moon landing on July 20, 1969, an event watched by an estimated 600 million people around the world.

Thursday

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is expected to hold its next hearing during prime time.

Friday

July 22 is the 9th birthday of Prince George, the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and third in line to the throne.

What’s happening in entertainment

Attention all cosplayers...

Comic-Con returns to San Diego on Thursday for the first time since 2019. Making its debut at the convention is the hit show “Abbott Elementary,” which will be offering an “immersive experience” where visitors can feel like a part of the school through recreations of the show’s set. The event will also collect donations for real teachers’ classroom wish lists, a nod to one of the series’ plot points.

‘Nope’

Jordan Peele’s mysterious horror film lands in theaters on Friday.

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez!

The singer and actor, who got her start on “Barney & Friends,” turns 30 on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

British Open

The final round of 150th Open Championship — known outside the UK as the British Open — is underway. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland share the overnight lead after finishing Saturday’s round tied at 16-under par.

Play ball!

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game will be played Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET — although it might be hard to get a hot dog and a beer if you’ve got tickets.

Play me off

In case you missed it…

Friday was the 10th anniversary of the debut of “Gangnam Style” — the first video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. It now has more than 4 billion views, so what’s one more? “Oppan Gangnam style!” (Click here to view)

