Attorneys for family of Randy Cox will meet with Connecticut US Attorney, demand federal civil rights investigation

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

Attorneys representing a Connecticut man who suffered a serious injury to his neck and spine while in police custody last month say the family wants a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.

Family Attorney Ben Crump said he is meeting with the Department of Justice Friday to relay the demands of Randy Cox’s family to US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Avery’s office said they are “closely monitoring the ongoing investigations into the circumstances” according to a statement Wednesday.

Cox’s sister said police didn’t inform their mother of the incident when it occurred, “they didn’t say anything until 20 hours after the fact, he was already here, he already had the surgery, already in the recovery in the ICU,” LaQuavius LeGrant said speaking at a news conference Friday.

A “march for justice” is scheduled to take place Friday afternoon near downtown New Haven.

“That’s an integrity issue, that’s a compassion issue, that is a character issue, and we have to delve into those particular subject matters because there’s no way we’re going to change the New Haven police department if we don’t delve into the character issue,” NAACP Connecticut State Conference President Scot X. Esdaile said about how Cox was mishandled by police.

Another family attorney, RJ Weber, reacted to Thursday’s announcement from New Haven police that they were implementing police reforms and officer training changes in the wake of Cox’s death.

City officials announced they will eliminate the use of police vans like the one Cox rode in for most prisoner transports and will use marked police vehicles instead. Mayor Justin Elicker also announced that if a prisoner appears to need medical attention or requests it, officers will be required to immediately call for an ambulance. Prisoners will also be required to wear seat belts in any transport vehicle, among other changes, according to officials. The van carrying Cox was not equipped with seat belts Elicker previously announced.

“Even with the implantation of these policies, it comes down to the individuals, the individuals wearing the uniforms,” Weber said. “The individuals who have these people in their custody, to implement the policies, and to treat these people, primarily brown and Black people with care, with respect, and with humanity that anyone and everyone would expect.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.