He ate how many? Hot dog champ does it again

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut won his record-extending 15th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, devouring an astounding 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Monday.

Chestnut has won the long-running Independence Day contest seven consecutive times and 15 of the last 16 years.

He put away 15 and a half more hot dogs than his closest competitor, Geoffrey Esper, but came up well short of his own personal record of 76 set last year.

Chestnut was eating through injury after arriving on crutches with his right foot in a cast, though he told CNN affiliate WCBS on Friday he felt better than he looked.

In the women’s contest, Miki Sudo won her eighth championship, slamming 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sudo has now won eight of the last nine women’s titles after missing last year’s competition while pregnant.

The 2022 edition made a return to the Nathan’s Famous location on Surf Avenue on Coney Island, New York, for the first time since 2019. Covid-19 concerns led to the competition being relocated the past two years.

According to Nathan’s, legend has it that the first contest of its kind was held July 4, 1916, as four immigrants competed to show how patriotic they were.

