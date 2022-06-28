Toddler accidentally shot and killed by an 8-year-old boy in Florida playing with father’s gun

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A 1-year-old girl is dead and another child is recovering after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot them while playing with his father’s gun, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Lion’s Motel in Pensacola, Florida.

During a news conference on Monday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Roderick Randall, 45, left his gun in a closet in the room in what he thought was a safe holster.

Simmons said when Randall left the room, his 8-year-old son retrieved the gun, and accidentally fired off one shot, fatally wounding the 1-year-old girl. A 2-year-old child was also wounded but is expected to recover, Simmons said.

Randall’s girlfriend, who was asleep at the time of the incident, and another 2-year-old child were not injured, Simmons said.

Randall, who has a prior criminal history, was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, culpable negligence, and failure to safely store a firearm.

He has since been released on bond, according to online jail records.

It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

