A motorist was killed after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle at crossing in Birmingham, Alabama, officials say

One person was killed after an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, according to officials. It is the nation’s third accident involving Amtrak trains in a two-day period.

The accident happened around 6:22 p.m. CT (7:22 p.m. ET) at a train crossing that had crossing arms, audio and visual signs, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told CNN.

There were no reported injuries to staff or passengers on the Amtrak train.

Corey Antonia Jones, 43, was the driver and lone occupant of the Ford Fiesta struck by the Amtrak train, the Jefferson County Coroner said.

On Sunday, three people were killed when a train collided with a vehicle in California while four people were killed and approximately 150 people were injured when an Amtrak collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday.

CNN has reached out to Amtrak for more information.

