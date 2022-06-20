6 people hospitalized after taxi jumps curb in New York City, NYPD says

By Rob Frehse and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

A New York taxi cab jumped the curb and struck several people in central Manhattan on Monday, sending six people to local hospitals, including three with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. at 1186 Broadway, near 29th Street, a few blocks from the Empire State Building.

The incident “appears to be an accident” but investigators will make that determination, the NYPD’s Deputy Chief John Chell of the Patrol Services Bureau said.

According to Chell, video of the crash shows the taxi made a left turn on Broadway and collided with a cyclist who was headed southbound on Broadway. The cab then slowed down, veered to the left and jumped the sidewalk, he added.

The cab appeared to speed up before hitting two women and pinning them against the wall of the building, the video shows, according to Chell.

“As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,” Chell said. “About 15-20 New Yorkers attempted to pick this cab off these women.”

The driver of the cab was one of the six people transported to the hospital, Chell said, though he did not specify the driver’s condition.

