3 people assaulted with an ‘edged weapon’ at San Francisco International Airport, police say

Three people suffered injuries Friday evening at San Francisco International Airport’s departure terminal after a man attacked them with an “edged weapon,” authorities said.

The suspect drove to the airport around 6 p.m. local time and walked around the departure terminal before pulling out the weapon and assaulting three men, San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said in a statement.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and released, Rueca said.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending charges and an active investigation, Rueca added.

Police are urging people to come forward and contact the department if they have any information regarding the assault.

CNN has reached out to the San Francisco International Airport for comment.

