Chicago woman dies after falling into the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip, NPS says

A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service.

Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call around 2 p.m. local time about Patel falling into the river. Guides were able to reach her by boat, pulled her from the river and began CPR.

NPS search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts, but all attempts were unsuccessful, the release said.

Park rangers were flown into the location by the park helicopter and pronounced Patel dead at the scene.

The NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident, the release said.

