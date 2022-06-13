A 7th member of the Haitian delegation at the Special Olympics in Florida has gone missing, officials say

By Jamiel Lynch and Tina Burnside, CNN

Another member of Haiti’s delegation to the Special Olympics USA Games has gone missing in Florida, according to a spokesperson for the games, marking the seventh Haitian member to not be seen in the past week.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, went missing Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at a Walt Disney World resort and was scheduled to fly back to Haiti Sunday morning, the post said. Disney is hosting this year’s edition of the games

“Local law enforcement is working to locate an adult reported missing on June 11 from Haiti’s delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown,” the statement from the Special Olympics said.

Six other members of the Haitian delegation went missing June 6 after turning in their room keys and leaving behind their personal bags and belongings. Foul play is not suspected by authorities.

The sheriff’s office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean. The missing individuals are all men between the ages of 18 and 32 who were in the US for “a soccer competition,” the bulletin said.

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability,” the Special Olympics said in a statement to CNN.

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office tells CNN the investigation is active and ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Amir Vera, Chenelle Woody and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.