3 people killed in shooting at Maryland business, governor says

By Amy Simonson, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 5:24 p.m. ET]

Three people were killed in a shooting at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg and a state trooper was shot in the shoulder, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor said he did not know the status of the shooter.

[Previous story, published at 4:40 p.m. ET]

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to Lt. Joshua McCauley.

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Columbia Machine is a company that offers “complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries,” according to their website.

McCauley said the scene remains active but that there is no threat to the community.

CNN has reached out to additional authorities for more information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Baltimore tweeted that special agents are assisting the sheriff’s office with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.