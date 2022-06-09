Justice Department investigating whether Louisiana State Police racially discriminates and uses excessive force

By Jason Hanna and Nick Valencia, CNN

The US Department of Justice said Thursday it’s opening an investigation into whether the Louisiana State Police engages in racially discriminatory policing and uses excessive force — a development that follows high-profile cases including the 2019 death in police custody of Black motorist Ronald Greene.

Justice Department teams already have been conducting a criminal investigation into Greene’s death — and the new probe announced Thursday is separate and wider, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a news conference in Baton Rouge.

The new investigation will focus on “whether the Louisiana State Police has a pattern or practice of using excessive force,” and whether the agency “engages in racially discriminatory policing practice against Black people and other people of color,” Clarke said.

It comes after the Justice Department received disturbing reports that “officers target Black residents in their traffic enforcement practices,” Clarke said. Some reports include the alleged use of racial slurs and derogatory terms, as well as the use of Tasers and blows to the heads of motorists, she said.

“We received information about … repeated use of excessive force, often against people who are suspected of minor traffic offenses; are already handcuffed; or are not resisting,” Clarke said.

“In some cases, the injuries these individuals suffered were severe, including the death of at least one individual,” Clarke said.

This is the first pattern-or-practice investigation of a statewide law enforcement agency that the Justice Department has opened in more than two decades, she said.

But it is the fifth that the department has launched against any police agency since the start of the Biden administration, she said, including ongoing probes of departments in Minneapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; Phoenix; and Mount Vernon, New York, she said.

“Our goal is to regain the trust of those who have lost confidence in the system and provide justice for all,” said Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the US attorney for Louisiana’s Middle District.

Videos showed harsh arrest of Greene

Clarke said she recognizes that the public is intensely interested in the Greene case, but she stressed the new probe was apart from any federal criminal investigation like that one.

“That (separate, criminal) investigation (into Greene’s death) remains ongoing and we are limited in what we can say at this time,” Clarke said.

Greene, 49, died in May 2019 after what police said was Greene resisting arrest and struggling with officers following a police chase and car crash outside the city of Monroe. However, his family said they initially were told that Greene died on impact in the crash.

Police body and dashboard camera videos of the incident — released two years after Greene’s death — showed Greene being Tasered, kicked, dragged and punched by Louisiana State Police members before he died in their custody.

Greene’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 against the state troopers involved in the incident, as well as their superiors, seeking damages for payment of all medical and funeral expenses. No one has been charged in Greene’s death.

An initial report from a medical center listed the principal cause of Greene’s death as cardiac arrest, according to the lawsuit. He also had an “unspecified injury of head,” the suit reads.

Troopers have maintained Greene’s death “was caused by crash-related blunt force chest trauma that resulted in a fractured sternum and ruptured aorta” and said they used force “for their own personal safety and for the safety of the public,” according to court documents.

A Union Parish coroner’s autopsy report listed Greene’s cause of death as “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury, and restraint.” The report did not assign a manner of death.

The report states that lacerations on Greene’s head were “inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury” and were “most consistent with multiple impact sites from a blunt object.”

The Louisiana district attorney with jurisdiction over the area where Greene died said in April he plans to convene a special grand jury and pursue criminal charges against the troopers involved in his death.

A committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives also is investigating.

The Greene case wasn’t the only recent investigation involving state police and a Black driver to grab headlines. In September 2021, the Justice Department announced an indictment against a former Louisiana State Police officer for allegedly using excessive force with a flashlight against a Black motorist.

