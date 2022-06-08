Olympic gymnasts Biles, Raisman and Maroney are among dozens seeking $1 billion from the FBI over botched Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Attorneys for more than 90 women and girls who were sexually abused by disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar submitted claims for over $1 billion to the FBI, saying investigators could have ended Nassar’s predation and protected other victims had they not mishandled the case.

The claimants include Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols. Each has asked for $50 million, according to the law firm that represents them.

CNN is reaching out to the Department of Justice, which oversees the FBI, for comment.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He’s also serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

