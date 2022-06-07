Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer contingent are missing, Florida authorities say

By Amir Vera, Jamiel Lynch and Chenelle Woody, CNN

Six members of a Haitian Special Olympics contingent are missing, according to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean. The missing individuals are all men between the ages of 18 and 32 who were in the US for “a soccer competition,” the bulletin said.

The group was participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, which began Sunday and run through June 12.

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability,” the Special Olympics said in a statement to CNN. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The six went missing in Kissimmee — just south of Orlando — and were last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., the bulletin said.

They all turned in their room keys and left behind their personal bags and belongings, the release said. The reason they left the games is unknown, the statement noted. Foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” the sheriff’s office release said.

