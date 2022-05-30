1 person is dead and another is missing after a boat carrying more than a dozen people overturned in Colorado’s Lake Pueblo State Park

By Michelle Watson, CNN

One person is dead and another person is missing after a boat carrying more than a dozen people overturned in Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado, park officials said.

The boat overturned around 7:30 p.m. Sunday with 13 people onboard, according to a social media post from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region. Three adults and eight juveniles were rescued from the water, which had a temperature of 60 degrees.

One body has been recovered by park rangers and one person remains missing, the post said. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence recovery team is searching water with depths up to 80 feet for the missing adult, officials said.

Authorities have asked boaters to avoid the area.

