Fugitive wanted in killing of elite cyclist traveled to New York City, authorities say

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman suspected of fatally shooting elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas, is believed to have traveled to New York City after the killing, authorities said Wednesday.

Armstrong, 34, accused in the May 11 shooting of Wilson — who had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend — in what investigators believe may have been a deadly act of romantic jealousy. A homicide warrant was issued for Armstrong on May 17.

On the night of the killing, Wilson was staying at a friend’s house in Austin in preparation for a race, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police in Travis County District Court.

Officers went to the home shortly before 10 p.m. to find Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle like Armstrong’s near the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Traveler believed to be Armstrong

Surveillance photos and video also show a person believed to be Armstrong at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service.

Armstrong, an Austin-based real estate agent and yoga teacher, boarded a flight from Austin to Houston’s Hobby Airport and then got on a connecting flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the news release states.

Armstrong was last seen wearing a black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, a blue denim jacket, black and white tennis shoes and a black face mask. She may have had a yoga mat carrier on her shoulders, the release states.

Armstrong weighs approximately 125 pounds and is around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the US Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

