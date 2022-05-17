5 things to know for May 17: Ukraine, Baby formula, Buffalo shooting, Covid-19, Cuba

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Flying saucers. Unexplained lights. Hovering objects. UFO sightings have puzzled government officials and witnesses for decades as many seek to answer the question: Are we alone? Well, we may get some answers to that burning question today. A House panel this morning is set to hold an open congressional hearing on UFOs for the first time in more than 50 years.

1. Ukraine

Hundreds of people were evacuated yesterday from the massive Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine, the last holdout in the besieged city of Mariupol that had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance under relentless Russian bombardment. According to a statement by Ukraine’s military, this completes the “combat mission” in Mariupol, which has been the scene of some of the most intense fighting since Russia launched its invasion in late February. Separately, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde today signed an application declaring the country wants to join NATO. The move marks a formal step by Sweden toward joining the US-led military alliance — ending decades of military neutrality. Russian President Vladimir President Putin said the entry of both Sweden and Finland into NATO will not create a threat to Russia, but military expansion into the territory will “certainly cause our response.”

2. Baby formula

Amid a nationwide baby formula shortage, the FDA yesterday said that it will make it easier to import certain infant formulas from other countries. The US ordinarily produces 98% of the infant formula it uses, with imported formula primarily coming from Mexico, Ireland and the Netherlands, the agency said. But because of the shortage, the FDA has outlined a process by which it “would not object” to importing formula products “intended for a foreign market.” The baby formula manufacturer at the heart of a nationwide recall also said yesterday that it has reached an agreement with the FDA that, if approved by a court, will allow production to resume at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility within two weeks. Production at the facility was halted in February after four infants drinking formula manufactured at the facility had fallen ill with rare and serious bacterial infections. Two of the babies died. After production resumes, it will take six to eight weeks for the formula to reach store shelves, the company said.

3. Buffalo shooting

Social media posts by the 18-year-old White man suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday reveal he had been planning his attack for months. The alleged gunman, Payton Gendron, shared on the chat app Discord and the hate-filled online forum 4chan that he selected a particular ZIP code in Buffalo because it had the highest percentage of a Black population close enough to where he lived. Police and other officials have described the mass shooting as a hate crime. Among the 10 people killed were a retired police lieutenant, a substitute teacher, a beloved grandmother of six and a dedicated community activist. President Joe Biden is traveling to Buffalo today meet with the families of victims.

4. Coronavirus

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if former President Donald Trump was elected to a second term. “Well, no,” Fauci said with a chuckle when asked during an interview Sunday on CNN if he would stay on in his post if Trump were to return to the White House. Fauci was a leading member of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force as the virus took hold in the US in 2020 — but often disagreed with the administration over its handling of the pandemic. Separately, the CDC yesterday updated its guidance for people traveling within the US. The agency now urges all domestic travelers to “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.” The agency also moved up four destinations to the “high” Covid-19 risk category for travelers.

5. Cuba

President Biden has reversed some Trump policies related to Cuba, making it easier for families to visit relatives in the country. The State Department yesterday announced it will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services as well as visa processing. The Biden administration is also lifting the family remittance cap of $1,000 per quarter, which limited monetary transfers from American residents. The announced changes to Cuba policy, however, do leave in place some restrictions and maintain sanctions on certain entities. The US will still prohibit American tourism in Cuba and won’t allow individuals to travel there for educational purposes, senior administration officials said yesterday.

TODAY’S NUMBER

300,000

That’s about how many acres the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has burned, becoming the largest fire in New Mexico’s history. The blaze, burning east of Santa Fe, has forced 26,000 people to evacuate, with more expected to face evacuations later this week, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s easily one of the most incredible jobs in the world.”

— Captain Amy Bauernschmidt, on being the only woman commander of the 11 aircraft carriers in the United States fleet. In fact, she’s the only woman ever to command a US aircraft carrier, the largest and among the most powerful warships afloat. The 51-year-old commands the USS Abraham Lincoln, a 97,000-ton, 1,092-foot Nimitz-class ship. With around 5,000 people aboard, it’s the equivalent of a small city at sea.

