3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee outside NBA game

Milwaukee police have taken a man into custody after three people, including a teenager, were shot Friday night near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs.

Two men — aged 29 and 26 — and a 16-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. close to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Highland Avenue, about a block from the Bucks’ home court at Fiserv Forum.

“There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident,” Allen said. “Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.”

Police did not disclose the names of the people involved nor a possible motive.

The Bucks lost to the Celtics on Friday night– 108-95 — forcing a seventh game on Sunday to determine who will play Miami in the Eastern Conference finals.

