The body of a missing 15-year-old boy was recovered from the Mississippi River

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the Mississippi River on Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement Monday.

The mayor’s announcement came a week after the Coast Guard said they were suspending their search for three children — a 15-year-old boy and two girls; 14 and 8 — who were last seen entering the river in New Orleans last month.

The body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole, Jr., was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna on Monday.

The recovery of his body was “absolutely heartbreaking,” the mayor said in her statement. Poole’s body was found in the river along the Piety Street Wharf on Monday, according to Jason Melancon, a spokesperson for the coroner’s office.

“No parent should have to endure the tragedy of losing a child,” Cantrell added. “Words can never be enough in such a devastating moment, but my thoughts and my prayers are with his family at this time as they will be for some time to come.”

Officials have not said how and why the children entered the water, but CNN affiliate WDSU has reported it appears the children were playing and one of the girls fell into the water and the other two tried to save her.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told CNN the force is “ready to assist at the request of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) who is the lead agency coordinating recovery operations.”

CNN has reached out to the department for an update on the search but has not heard back.

