Texas court grants stay of execution for death row inmate Melissa Lucio

By Dakin Andone, CNN

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio, halting her execution scheduled for Wednesday and sending her case back to the trial court to review new evidence.

Lucio, her family, advocates and attorneys say she was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the 2007 death of her toddler Mariah.

“I thank God for my life. I have always trusted in Him,” Lucio said in a statement shared by her legal team. “I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always.”

At trial, prosecutors argued Lucio was an abusive mother who likely caused the injuries that brought about her daughter’s death. But Lucio and her attorneys said Mariah’s injuries stemmed not from abuse but from a fall down a staircase outside the family’s second-floor apartment two days prior to her death.

Of the nine claims Lucio raised in her habeas application, the appellate court ordered the trial court to consider four of them, including her assertions she is innocent and new scientific evidence precludes her conviction. Lucio also argued the state relied on false testimony and suppressed evidence favorable to her defense.

The court’s ruling delays Lucio’s execution while the trial court considers the merits of her claims.

“Melissa is entitled to a new, fair trial. The people of Texas are entitled to a new, fair trial,” Tivon Schardl, one of Lucio’s attorneys said in a statement. “Texans should be grateful and proud that the Court of Criminal Appeals has given Melissa’s legal team the opportunity to present the new evidence of Melissa’s innocence to the Cameron County district court.”

Separately, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday declined to make a clemency recommendation in Lucio’s case, citing the stay of execution.

Calls for leniency in Lucio’s case have grown in recent weeks: A bipartisan majority of the Texas legislature has called for mercy, as have celebrities like Kim Kardashian. And perhaps most crucially, five members of Lucio’s jury have come forward to say her execution should be stopped or she should get a new trial based on evidence they did not hear.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.