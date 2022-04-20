Dede Robertson, wife of televangelist Pat Robertson, dead at 94

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Adelia “Dede” Robertson, wife of televangelist Pat Robertson and founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday in her Virginia Beach home. She was 94.

The network announced her death in an obituary posted on its website.

“Dede Robertson was a woman of great faith, a champion of the Gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life,” Pat Robertson said in the obituary.

A cause of death was not provided.

Robertson earned a master’s degree in nursing from the Yale University School of Nursing, the obituary said. It was at Yale that she met Pat Robertson. She also worked as a fashion model and was a beauty queen in the Miss Ohio State contest.

Robertson was selected Christian Woman of the Year in 1986, according to the obituary, She authored two books, “My God Will Supply You,” and “The New You,” the network said.

She is survived by her husband, her four children –Timothy Robertson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gordon Robertson and Ann LeBlanc– as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, the obituary states.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.