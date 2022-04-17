More than 90 shots were fired at a party in Pittsburgh, killing two teens and injuring several others. Here’s what we know

By Michelle Watson, Tina Burnside, Ramishah Maruf, Keith Allen and Emma Tucker, CNN

Two teens were killed and several other people were injured in a shooting that stemmed from a large party in Pittsburgh over the weekend, according to police.

Investigators are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting, which occurred early Sunday in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood at a property that was rented through short-term rental company Airbnb.

The teens who were killed were both 17-year-old males, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eight other people were shot and five others were injured while running from the gunfire, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

As many as 200 people attended the party, most of whom were underage, the city said in a news release.

Here’s what we know about the shooting.

More than 90 rounds fired

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. and as police arrived at the scene, they saw several young people running from the area, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, however, Schubert said some sort of altercation occurred when gunshots were exchanged.

Schubert called the scene chaotic, with more than 90 rounds from multiple guns fired both inside and outside of the home.

“You had people who were fleeing, just trying to get out of there,” the chief said.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home,” the news release said.

“Here we are at Easter, and we have multiple families, two that won’t see a loved one,” the chief said.

Investigators were collecting evidence from as many as eight separate crime scenes, officials said Sunday morning.

Public schools on ‘modified lockdown’

Pittsburgh Public Schools is utilizing a “modified lockdown” Monday in response to the shooting, which the district called “horrific.”

“So many Pittsburgh families were impacted by today’s tragedy,” Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters said in a statement.

“A modified lockdown means that only people with scheduled appointments are permitted in or out of our buildings,” Walters noted.

“Our thoughts are with the families of lost loved ones and anyone experiencing grief and trauma during this time,” he added.

It is unclear whether any shooting victims or partygoers were students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district, but Schubert said “the vast majority” of attendees at the party were juveniles.

Renter of property now ‘banned’ from Airbnb

The person who booked the property where the party took place has been banned from the platform for life, Airbnb said in a statement to CNN. Company officials said they “condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence.”

Airbnb reached out to the Pittsburgh Police Department and Mayor Ed Gainey’s office, it said in the statement.

Airbnb notes parties are not allowed as part of its rental agreements and this was “an unauthorized party, thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host.”

Users must be 18 or older to create an account with the platform, Airbnb noted, adding it is “considering all legal options” against the person who booked the rental.

“We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted — including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors,” Airbnb said in the statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Laura James contributed to this report.