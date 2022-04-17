2 dead after multiple people were shot in the East Allegheny area of Pittsburgh, officials say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Two people have died after at least 11 were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood, officials said early Sunday morning.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department did not specify how the two people died.

“There are also several injuries from individuals escaping gunfire,” the department said in a tweet. “Police are gathering evidence at multiple crime scenes.”

Police earlier said as many as 10 people were shot but later updated that an 11th gunshot victim showed up at a hospital. The person’s condition was not known, officials said.

Earlier the department said at least three of the injuries were in critical.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

