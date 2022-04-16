Southern California police seek 2 after ‘smash and grab’ theft at mall jeweler

By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Investigators are looking for two men who used hammers to steal jewelry in a “smash and grab style” theft Friday evening from a mall store in Southern California, police said.

The men used hammers to break into glass cases at the Kay Jewelers store at a mall in Brea, roughly a 30-mile drive southeast of downtown Los Angeles, shortly before 7 p.m. PT, police said.

Brea Police posted a picture on Twitter of two people they said stole the jewelry. One appears to be holding a hammer in front of a jewelry display.

Investigators are looking for two Black men in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing black hoodies, face masks and red sweatpants, police said.

Police have not disclosed the merchandise stolen or the extent of the damage.

