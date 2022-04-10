5 people were shot — including 1 fatally — after an apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis, police say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

An apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis devolved into shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded, police said.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a banquet hall in the 4200 block of 38th Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe a birthday party was taking place at the event hall when a fight occurred and shots were fired,” the police department said in a statement.

“Shots were fired both inside and outside the building. There are no individuals detained reference this incident.”

One man died at the scene, Foley said. Four other people were taken to hospitals with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477. Information leading to a felony arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

