17-year-old arrested in South Bronx shooting that left one teen dead, two others injured

By Kiely Westhoff

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a shooting in the Bronx Friday that killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded two other teenagers, New York police said.

The suspect was arrested Saturday morning on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

CNN has reached out to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to inquire about arraignment.

A 16-year-old identified as Angellyh Yambo died as a result of the shooting, which police previously said occurred during a dispute between two individuals as the victims walked home from school just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows two individuals gesturing to each other from opposite sides of the street, police said, before one pulled out a gun and started firing.

The two other victims — a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the buttocks and another 16-year-old girl shot in the shin — were in stable condition Saturday afternoon, police said.

The female victims were about half a block away from the shooter, while the male victim was a full block away, Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the Bronx Borough Detectives explained.

Investigators are still processing crime scenes, McCormack noted. Police recovered six shell casings from the scene, he added.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.