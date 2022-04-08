3 people dead at Georgia shooting range, officials say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

Three people died Friday at a shooting range in Grantville, Georgia, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range, the agency said to CNN in an email.

The Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk, confirmed that three people died.

Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for more details.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.