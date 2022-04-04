Suspect to appear in court as complex investigation of the Sacramento shooting continues. Here’s what we know

By Cheri Mossburg and Steve Almasy, CNN

One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that left six people dead and a chaotic crime scene littered with more than 100 shell casings.

Dandrae Martin, who was identified as a “related suspect,” is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, according to police.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted in a statement posted online that Martin, 26, has not been charged with a homicide. She said she thinks authorities will eventually take more people into custody.

The deadly incident, which also left 12 people wounded early Sunday, is one of more than 120 mass shootings in the United States this year and one of at least 10 shooting incidents over the weekend.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”

Martin was being held without bail, online jail records show. CNN has not been able to reach an attorney for him.

In emotional vigil Monday night, Sacramento community and public officials expressed frustration with repeated instances of gun violence in the city and called for action to prevent more shootings.

Here’s what we know about the shooting so far.

How the shooting unfolded

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in a bustling part of downtown, just a few blocks from the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and the Golden 1 Center, where the city’s NBA team plays home games.

A video posted on social media appears to show an altercation before the shooting, police said in a statement. “We are currently working to determine what, if any, relation these events have to the shooting,” the statement said.

During the initial investigation, detectives found more than 100 shell casings and discovered at least three buildings and three cars that had been hit by bullets.

“There were a lot of shots fired that night, and hence the complexity of the investigation,” police Chief Katherine Lester told CNN affiliate KCRA.

Lester has said there were multiple shooters and a large fight occurred before the gunfire. A stolen handgun was among the hundreds of pieces of evidence found at the scene, she said Sunday.

Police said they served search warrants at three homes and at least one handgun was recovered. Authorities said they have received more than 100 video or photo files in a tip portal.

Victims as young as 21

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the six victims who died:

— Johntaya Alexander, 21

— Melinda Davis, 57

— Sergio Harris, 38

— Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32

— Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21

— Devazia Turner, 29

The tragedy has devastated the victims’ families, confounded the community and angered those who are frustrated by yet another mass shooting.

“My son was a very vivacious young man,” Harris’ mother Pamela Harris told CNN affiliate KOVR. She said her son smiled all the time and never bothered anyone.

“And for this to happen, it’s crazy,” she said. “And I’m just to the point right now (where) I don’t know what to do. I don’t even think this is real.”

Sacramento’s second mass shooting in recent weeks

The incident was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the past five weeks. On February 28, a man fatally shot three of his children and another man at a church. The gunman took his own life, authorities said.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said solutions — not well wishes — are needed to help change the trajectory of gun violence in America.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” he said. “It is beyond time to have a sane conversation (about) guns in America. We have a sickness — it’s a sickness in our country, it’s a sickness in our culture.”

He said Sacramento will keep investing in programs focused on early intervention and violence prevention for young people.

“In our city, we will take stock and we will do everything we can — on the investment side, on the public safety side, on the gun side — to protect the public,” Steinberg said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying the “scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

And President Joe Biden said Sacramento is “another community devastated by gun violence” and called on Congress to act on gun control measures.

“In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured,” Biden said in a statement. “Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan contributed to this report.