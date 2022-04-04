At least 13 dead, nearly 50 injured in weekend shootings around the US

By Dakin Andone and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

At least 13 people were killed and more than 40 others injured in shootings across the country this weekend, including one in Sacramento, where the police chief called the scale of violence “unprecedented” in her 27-year career there.

Six people died and 12 were injured in that incident early Sunday, which investigators believe involves multiple shooters, Police Chief Katherine Lester said. The mass shooting not far from the California State Capitol is one of the largest of the more than 120 in the US so far this year, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

The GVA, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter. There were, however, shootings this weekend that did not meet the definition, including one at a Norfolk, Virginia, mall which left 1 dead and 2 injured.

This weekend’s violence comes just two weeks after the largest-scale US mass shooting in more than two years happened at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, where one person died and at least 27 were injured.

Here’s a look at the rash of shootings reported this weekend.

Sacramento, California: 6 dead and at least 12 injured

A large crowd had gathered near 10th and K streets in California’s capital when a fight broke out and gunfire erupted about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.

“Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act. We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings,” Lester said Sunday afternoon, adding investigators believe “multiple shooters” were involved.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here at the Sacramento Police Department,” Lester said.

Some or all of the victims’ bodies remained at the crime scene Sunday afternoon partially because of the investigation’s complexity, Lester said.

It is not clear why the crowd had gathered or whether it was connected to a venue or event, Lester said.

The downtown location is near a strip of nightclubs and close to several notable landmarks: the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and the sports arena Golden 1 Center, where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings played Sunday night.

Police on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in finding the shooters. Police do not have a description of any suspects.

Dallas: 1 dead, 16 injured in concert shooting

One person was killed and 16 others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a Dallas concert, the Dallas Police Department said.

At least two shooters fired weapons in the incident that killed Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, police said.

The victims included three juveniles, police previously said. All 16 victims were in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said in a news conference.

A preliminary investigation indicates one person fired a gun into the air and another fired in the direction of the crowd, according to the release.

Gilmore was found dead near the stage, police said.

Information about possible suspects has not been made available.

San Francisco: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.

San Francisco Police officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4:40 p.m. near a playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Street, the department said in a statement. When they arrived, they found four men who’d suffered gunshot wounds — two with life-threatening injuries.

Police attempted to render aid and called for emergency medical responders, but the two victims with life-threatening injuries were pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Buffalo, New York: 4 injured

Four people were hospitalized after they were shot while leaving a gathering in the 400 block of Genesee Street in Buffalo, New York, early Sunday, CNN affiliate WKBW reported.

The report, citing police, said all four people were in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Norfolk, Virginia, mall: 1 dead, 2 injured

Police responding to a shooting at the MacArthur Center mall Saturday evening found one man deceased and two people injured.

Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, was found dead outside the mall from a gunshot wound, the Norfolk Police Department said in a news release.

A man and a woman were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over money, Chief Larry Boone said during a Saturday news conference, according to CNN affiliate WTKR.

Police are looking for a suspect and a person of interest. The Norfolk Crime Line is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Colorado Springs, Colorado: 4 injured

At least 4 people were injured in two shootings Colorado Springs police believe are related, CNN affiliate KOAA reported.

The initial shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle. The next was reported minutes later, about half-a-mile away in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive, per KOAA.

One of the victims was in critical condition, KOAA reported. Citing police, affiliate KKTV reported a suspect has been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Monroe, Louisiana: 1 killed, 4 injured outside bar

Monroe, Louisiana, police continue to investigate a shooting outside a bar Saturday morning which left one person dead and four others injured.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a sports bar on Sterlington Road, the Monroe Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Of the four victims who survived, two were in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the post Saturday.

Information about possible suspects was not made available.

Shelby, North Carolina: 1 killed, 3 injured

A shooting outside a Shelby, North Carolina, bar early Saturday killed one person and injured 3 others, according to a report by CNN affiliate WSOC which cited the Shelby Police Department.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the back parking lot of a bar and grill in the 1800 block of East Dixon Boulevard, where they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Two additional victims drove themselves to a hospital, where they were treated for gunshot wounds, Shelby police said, per WSOC. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

No arrests had been made and police had not released information about potential suspects as of Saturday afternoon.

Shreveport, Louisiana: 1 killed, 3 injured

One man died early Saturday morning after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car’s passenger seat at a Shreveport, Louisiana, intersection, affiliate KSLA reported.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street, where they found the body of the 30-year-old victim, Fazon C. Jenkins.

Three others were also injured, KSLA reported. One woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Colleton County, South Carolina: 5 people injured

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a call “regarding people shooting at each other” on a rural road Friday night when it found five people injured, police said on Twitter.

“Dispatchers were having problems obtaining information from the chaotic scene,” the Colleton County Fire-Rescue department said in a news release. Some people “went to a house near the location and other injured parties ran south on Logan Farm Road to escape,” the release said.

The victims included four males and one female, ages 17 to 33, the release said. They were taken to a hospital for further treatment, the sheriff’s office said. One is in critical but stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Holly Yan, Hannah Sarisohn, Alaa Elassar, and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.