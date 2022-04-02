Skip to Content
2-year-old dies after being run over by construction equipment in North Carolina

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A 2-year-old boy in North Carolina died after being run over by construction equipment Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews went to the scene about 5 p.m. after a family acquaintance operating a skid-steer loader ran over the child, Terry Wright, chief of staff for the sheriff’s office, told CNN.

Wright said no one has been charged and the investigation will continue.

