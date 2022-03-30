The body of Naomi Irion, reported missing in Nevada more than 2 weeks ago, has been found, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

The body of Naomi Irion, a Nevada woman missing for more than two weeks, has been discovered, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.

Investigators were called to a remote part of Churchill County Tuesday after receiving a tip connected to the disappearance of Irion, according to a news release from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Their investigative actions led them to a possible gravesite, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Services team was contacted and responded to assist in processing the scene,” the offices said in the release.

A body was recovered and was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. On Wednesday, it was confirmed the body was the remains of the missing 18-year-old, the release said.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the release said. “The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases.”

Troy Driver, a 41-year-old Nevada man, was arrested Friday on a kidnapping charge related to Irion’s disappearance

Irion was last seen March 12

At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Lori Matheus set conditions to Driver’s bail, which was previously set at $750,000.

If the suspect posts bail, he will not be released from custody until a GPS monitoring device is installed, according to Matheus. Other conditions to his release include enhanced supervision and no contact with the victim’s family.

Irion’s family was present in court but did not make any statements during the hearing.

As of 4:20 p.m. ET, Driver was still in custody at the Lyon County Detention Facility.

A pre-trial hearing for Driver has been set for April 5 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place April 12.

CNN has not been able to reach legal counsel for Driver.

Irion was last seen at about 5 a.m. March 12 in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, when she was abducted, according to the FBI.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion’s car at 5:24 a.m.

About a minute later, her vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot with the man driving, Detective Erik Kusmerz with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Irion’s vehicle was found near the Walmart three days later.

