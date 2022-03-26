This Pokémon card just sold for $420,000 at auction

By Emmy Abbassi, CNN

In a bid to catch all the Pokémon, someone just paid $420,000 at auction for a Charizard card.

The rare 1999 Pokémon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Charizard card was sold last week in the PWCC March Premier Auction. “The sale sets the all-time record for a base set Charizard card,” the auction house said in a statement.

What makes the card so unique is its perfect PSA 10 Gem Mint grading. Even though there are 3,000 copies of the card, only 121 have been given that designation, according to PWCC.

“This is a card where demand continues to outweigh supply,” Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC, told CNN.

The card game, based on the popular Pokémon media franchise, has attracted collectors from all over the world, with many paying top dollar for rare cards. “Pokémon is the world’s leading media brand and Charizard is the GOAT of that brand. It’s an asset that Pokémon and non-Pokémon collectors know of and want to own,” Craig said.

A first-edition 1999 Pokemon Charizard No. 4 card sold earlier this month for $336,000 by Heritage Auctions. It too had a PSA 10 Gem Mint grading. Last year, a 1995 Pokemon Japanese Topsun Charizard Blue Back card, also with PSA 10 Gem Mint grading, sold for $493,230 by Goldin Auctions.

