Mother duck hatches 10 ducklings at a Florida maternity ward

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A mother duck found the perfect place to hatch her 10 ducklings: a Florida maternity ward.

Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville Beach shared a video on Wednesday of the proud mother carefully leading her newborns through the halls of the labor and delivery atrium. The adorable footage has reached over 35,000 views on Facebook.

The mother and her ducklings were safely escorted from the building by medical center staff, including a nurse manager and lactation consultant, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. The video shows several staff members gently using boards to guide the happy family out of the building.

The mother duck flew into the hospital’s enclosed courtyard, where she built her nest and laid her eggs, according to CNN affiliate Action News Jax.

But once the ducklings hatched, the mother duck couldn’t fly out with them — so she had to be escorted through the labor and delivery unit, said Action News Jax.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sunshine State is home to at least four different species of duck year-round.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.