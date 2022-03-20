Skip to Content
CNN - National
4 people were shot in Austin’s entertainment district

An early Sunday morning shooting happened on March 20 in the 400 block of 6th Street in Austin


By Michelle Watson, CNN

A suspect has been arrested after an overnight shooting in Austin’s popular 6th Street entertainment district, Texas authorities said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds near Neches and 6th Streets, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted early Sunday morning.

“All patients have not expected to be life-threatening injuries,” emergency medical services said.

Austin police secured the area and urged people to avoid the area while the suspect was at large.

By mid-Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody, the Austin Police Department tweeted.

Neither the suspect’s name nor a motive have been released.

“If you have any information, we are asking you call Crime Stoppers @ 512-472-TIPS,” Austin police said.

Sunday marks the last day of the SXSW festival, a two-week-long event bringing thousands of people to the Texas capital.

