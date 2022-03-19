5 injured in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crash

By Andy Rose, CNN

Five people were injured when an aircraft operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crashed in San Gabriel Canyon Saturday evening, authorities said.

Five victims were airlifted to a hospital and one was in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire department did not immediately identify the aircraft, but aerial video from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed LA County Sheriff’s Department markings on the wreckage. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter AS332L1.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, the FAA said. The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

