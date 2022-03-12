A 32-year-old man is accused of killing couple in Daytona Beach

By Amanda Musa, CNN

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of a couple last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, police said.

Jean R. Macean is accused of killing Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, whose bodies were found early Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Macean allegedly confessed to the killing, Young tweeted on Friday.

It’s unclear whether Macean, an Orlando resident, has an attorney.

The suspect was arrested at his home by the Orlando Police Fugitive Investigative Unit, whose members are also sworn as deputy United States marshals, police said.

Evidence has been recovered but the motive remains unclear, Young told reporters.

The bodies of the married couple were discovered by two people in a grassy area in front of a residence shortly before 2 a.m. last Sunday, police said.

The couple was apparently on their way home after participating in a bike week event when they were attacked, according to police. Two bicycles were found near the bodies.

The Aultmans “were both wonderful and happy and loving and they didn’t deserve what happened to them,” Brenda Aultman’s daughter said.

Macean was to be extradited to Volusia County, Young said.

Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.