5 things to know for Feb. 28: Ukraine, EPA, Covid-19, State of the Union, North Korea

Big tech companies are clamping down on Russian state media outlets by cutting off their ad revenue during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Google is the latest platform to ban the outlets from running ads on their content, following similar decisions by YouTube and Meta in recent days. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are meeting for talks today on the Ukraine-Belarus border as Moscow continues to ramp up its assault on Kyiv. New satellite imagery shows a miles-long convoy of Russian military vehicles bearing down on the Ukrainian capital despite the negotiations. This comes just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert. Meanwhile, Western sanctions are beginning to take effect, with the Russian Central Bank announcing it would raise its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% because “external conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed.” Russia’s currency also hit a record low against the US dollar today as the country’s financial system reeled from the crushing sanctions. Follow CNN’s full coverage of Russia’s attack on Ukraine here.

The Environmental Protection Agency faces a Supreme Court case today that could challenge the federal government’s ability to fight the climate crisis and prevent its worst outcomes. Republicans are expected to argue that the EPA has no authority to regulate emissions from the power sector. Instead, they say that authority should be given to Congress. A Supreme Court decision siding with coal companies could undercut the Biden administration’s plans to slash planet-warming emissions at a time when scientists are sounding the alarm about climate change. Observers say the outcome of this case is tough to predict, but a ruling that would shift the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants to Congress would be the worst-case scenario for the EPA.

People who have received a dose of Evusheld, the monoclonal antibody drug against Covid-19, should get an additional dose as soon as possible, the FDA says. The agency revised the emergency use authorization because the drug may be less active against certain Omicron subvariants. Monoclonal treatments serve as a different avenue for protection and are popular among immunocompromised people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. It’s also an option for individuals who have been advised not to get a vaccine because of a severe reaction to a Covid-19 vaccine or its components. The revision of the emergency use authorization presents challenges, though. Experts say it’s going to be difficult to get the word out to everyone who received a dose, and access to the product remains limited.

Capitol Police will once again erect a fence on Capitol grounds ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tomorrow. The fencing is an effort to heighten security and prepare for possible protests by big rig truckers in the coming days. The speech is a National Special Security Event, according to officials, and the Secret Service has been placed in charge of planning. Outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard have been brought in to assist during the event. You can watch the State of the Union address on CNN at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow or stream it live here.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula yesterday — an “undesirable” move for peace stabilization while the world is trying to resolve the Ukraine war, South Korea’s National Security Council said in a statement. The launch is North Korea’s eighth test this year and comes nearly a month after Pyongyang fired what it claimed was its longest range ballistic missile since 2017. North Korea has ramped up its missile testing in 2022, announcing plans to bolster its defenses against the United States and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to state media.

If you’re searching for a top-tier TV series or movie to watch, look no further. Here are the winners of the year’s best television and film performances.

We now have another reason to admire this amazing power couple.

Ukraine asked Musk to provide internet service to the country amid Russian attacks, and Musk delivered.

Ladies and gentlemen… Robert Pattinson is Batman and Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman. Intrigued?

Warning! Spoiler alerts — and a double dose of teen drama — are this way.

20%

That’s the size of the stake that BP holds in Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil giant. The British company said yesterday it is dumping that stake in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. BP, which had called itself “one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia,” will lose about $2 billion as a result of the move.

“Look, there is no place in either political party for this White nationalism or racism. It’s simply wrong … it’s evil as well.”

— Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, blasting his fellow GOP members who attended a White nationalist event and those who support Russian President Vladimir Putin. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona received criticism for speaking at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event was organized by White supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has been banned from most major social media platforms for his White nationalist rhetoric.

Ryes and shine. Why not kick off your Monday with warm coffee and toast this morning — and learn how bread is made. (Click here to view)

