Coast Guard searching for downed airplane with 8 people on board off North Carolina coast

A search is underway for an airplane that is believed to have gone down about four miles east of Drum Inlet, on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, on Sunday evening, the US Coast Guard said.

Eight people were on board the Pilatus PC-12 single-engine aircraft, according to Coast Guard officials.

A Coast Guard command center received a report from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point that the aircraft was seen “behaving erratically” before disappearing from the radar screen, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

A lifeboat crew and a small boat crew was launched to help with the search, as well as a helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City.

